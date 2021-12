HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — A former Dartmouth College student was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly shooting out most of the lights on a menorah at the college with a BB gun last year.

The former student, 20, of New York, has been charged with criminal mischief. The Valley News reports he's accused of damaging seven of the nine lights on a menorah on the Dartmouth Green on Dec. 15, 2020. His lawyer had no comment.