Ridgefield's first group of cultural award winners includes former state rep, Playhouse leader

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
5
RIDGEFIELD — After much discussion at its latest meeting, the Economic & Community Development Commission selected the winners of its first-ever Cultural District Award — which has created a lot of controversy in town over the past few months.
The 2021 winners are former state Rep. John Frey and Ellen Burns, owner of Ridgefield's Books on the Common. The 2022 honoree is Richard Klein, who recently stepped down as exhibitions director at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum. The 2023 honoree is Allison Stockel, who spent nearly 20 years as executive director of The Ridgefield Playhouse.