BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A former professor at a Massachusetts college has been indicted on rape and other charges, prosecutors say.

A Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments on Wednesday charging former Bridgewater State University professor Nicholas Pirelli, 37, with rape, indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, engaging in sexual conduct for a fee and dissemination of obscene matter, The Enterprise of Brockton reports.