OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida postal worker whose mail delivery route included the prominent retirement community of The Villages was convicted Wednesday of stealing mail for cash and gift cards.

Miranda Delee Farleigh, 25, of Ocklawaha, pleaded guilty in Ocala federal court to a count of possessing stolen mail, according to court records. She faces up to five years in prison. A sentencing date wasn't immediately set.