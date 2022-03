LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former officer at a Kentucky jail was indicted Thursday on charges that he used illegal force against an inmate.

Gregory Evans, 50, was charged by a federal grand jury in Lexington with deprivation of rights under color of law, writing a false report about the incident and making false statements to law enforcement. Evans is accused of assaulting the inmate, whose name was not released. Evans was a captain at the Madison County Detention Center at the time.