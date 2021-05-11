Former delegate Sears leads in GOP lieutenant governor race

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Former Del. Winsome Sears led a field of six candidates seeking the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor in Virginia after a first round of balloting in a GOP nominating convention.

Sears served a single term representing parts of Hampton Roads in the House of Delegates, when she became the first Black Republican woman to serve in the General Assembly after her election in 2001. She now lives in the Winchester area.

After a first round of ballots was counted Tuesday, Sears led with 32%, followed by former Fairfax County Del. Tim Hugo with 23% and Virginia Beach Del. Glenn Davis at 20%.

More than 30,000 delegates cast ballots Saturday at what the party is calling an unassembled convention. Delegates ranked the candidates from first choice to last on the ballots they submitted.

Under the ranked-choice voting system implemented by the party, because no candidate obtained an outright majority in the first round, the votes of the last-place candidate will be redistributed to the five remaining candidates based on whom those delegates designated as their second choice.

The process will be repeated in subsequent rounds until a candidate gains a majority.

The winner will join gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin and attorney general nominee Jason Miyares on the GOP ticket this fall. Republicans are hoping to end a 12-year losing streak in statewide races in Virginia.

Youngkin, after winning the nomination Monday night, received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Democrats will choose their nominee next month in a state-run primary. Former governor Terry McAuliffe is the front-runner in a field of five gubernatorial candidates.

Virginia is the only state with an open-seat gubernatorial contest this year; the race is being closely scrutinized as an early signal of each party’s political strength heading into the 2022 congressional elections.

While Republicans have not won a statewide race in Virginia since 2009, the party has some hope of ending their drought this year; since 1973, only once has the party controlling the White House gone on to win the governor’s race in Virginia the next year.