Former candidate for Florida governor facing federal charges

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Steve Cannon/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Andrew Gillum, the 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida governor, is facing 21 federal charges related to a scheme to seek donations and funnel a portion of them back to him through third parties, the U.S. attorney's office announced Wednesday.

Gillum, 42, and co-defendant Janet Lettman-Hicks, 53, face 19 counts of wire fraud. Gillum is also charged with making false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.