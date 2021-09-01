Skip to main content
Former Yankees slugger performs at The Ridgefield Playhouse

Baseball and music fans enjoyed a special outdoor concert from Bernie Williams and his All-Star Band at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Aug. 29.
Fans recently saw MLB play their first game on the Field of Dreams. The Ridgefield Playhouse built its own Field of Dreams for a concert on the outdoor stage with famed New York Yankees centerfielder, MLB legend and Latin Grammy-nominated jazz guitarist Bernie Williams and his All-Star Band.

This special concert, presented by Boehringer Ingelheim and underwritten by the Donofrio Family with support from Westy Self Storage, took place on Sunday, Aug. 29 on the outdoor stage at Ciuccoli/Governor’s Field and benefitted The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

Throughout Williams’ career with the Yankees, his passion for music never waned — the sound of a guitar could often be heard emanating from the clubhouse or during team flights.

Whether acoustic or electric, a guitar was a constant presence in Williams’ locker or equipment bag, so it was no surprise when he demonstrated the seriousness of his musical pursuits with the release of his first album, “The Journey Within,” in 2003. The record featured fusions of jazz, rock and the tropical rhythms of Williams’ heritage and was met with both strong critical praise and instant chart succes, reaching the no. 3 spot on Billboard’s Contemporary Jazz Chart.

Williams raised his musical game even further with the release of his second album, “Moving Forward.” Featuring guest appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Jon Secada, Dave Koz and an all-star cast of renowned studio musicians, “Moving Forward” made the cut on five different Billboard charts and debuted as the no. 2 Contemporary Jazz album, spawning two consecutive no. 1 singles, “Go For It” and “Ritmo de Otono.” It was nominated for a Latin Grammy for Best Instrumental Album in 2009.

The Ridgefield Playhouse is a nonprofit performing arts center committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all. It’s located at 80 East Ridge Road in Ridgefield, Conn.