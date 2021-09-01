Former Yankees slugger performs at The Ridgefield Playhouse

Fans recently saw MLB play their first game on the Field of Dreams. The Ridgefield Playhouse built its own Field of Dreams for a concert on the outdoor stage with famed New York Yankees centerfielder, MLB legend and Latin Grammy-nominated jazz guitarist Bernie Williams and his All-Star Band.

This special concert, presented by Boehringer Ingelheim and underwritten by the Donofrio Family with support from Westy Self Storage, took place on Sunday, Aug. 29 on the outdoor stage at Ciuccoli/Governor’s Field and benefitted The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.