BERLIN, Vt. (AP) — An empty store in the Berlin Mall is going to become COVID Vaccine Hub for the Central Vermont Medical Center.

The hospital is going to set up shop next in a portion of the vacant storefront, making it possible for the hospital, which has been vaccinating 50 Vermonters per day who are 75 or older, to increase the number to 200 when it opens and increase the number to 400 by April.