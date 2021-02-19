Former Trump ambassador is first to enter '22 Senate race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Lynda Blanchard, an Alabama businesswoman and former ambassador to Slovenia under President Donald Trump, has announced her campaign for the U.S. Senate, becoming the first Republican to officially jump into the 2022 race.
On Thursday, Blanchard announced her campaign for the seat now held by Sen. Richard Shelby, who is not seeking a seventh term. The race to fill the seat, which Shelby held safely for decades, is expected to bring a crowded GOP primary field at a time that the national party is divided over its direction after the Trump presidency.