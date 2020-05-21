Former Sikeston police officer charged after fatal crash

SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) — A former police captain in southeast Missouri has been charged with five felonies after a collision that killed one person and injured four others, including the officer.

Andrew Cooper, 47, was charged Thursday in the Feb. 29 crash in Sikeston that killed Abigail Cohen, 22, of Sikeston.

Cooper, who was a captain with the Sikeston public safety department, resigned in May.

Prosecutors said Cooper was speeding and ran a stop sign before colliding head-on with another vehicle.

Special Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Watson charged Cooper with driving while intoxicated and causing a death, armed criminal action, and three counts of driving while intoxicated and causing serious physical injury.