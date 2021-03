William Lockwood Street, of Weymouth, Mass., died on March 10 in Boston after a long illness. He was 59.

Street was a beloved son, brother and uncle. He is survived by his mother, Marcia Larson Street, of Hingham, Mass.; his sister, Jennifer Street (Kyle Erlandsen) of Newton, Mass.; his brother, Richard Street (Mara Sales Street) of Newtown, Conn.; and five nephews.

Courtesy McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home

He was predeceased by his father, Lockwood Dexter Street.

Street was born on Feb. 18, 1962, in Queens, N.Y. and grew up in Ridgefield.

He graduated from Wooster School in Danbury in 1980, where he was an honors student, co-captain of the varsity basketball team and received the scholar-athlete award. Street graduated from Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., in 1984 with a dual major in history and religion. While at Williams he made several close friendships, which lasted throughout his life.

After graduation, Street worked as a reporter for his hometown newspaper, The Ridgefield Press. In 1985, he returned to Wooster School and launched a 25-year-long career as a high school teacher, dean and coach.

His love of teaching was unrivaled and countless students and young athletes held him in the highest regard. In a 2009 yearbook dedicated to Street, his students wrote, “From him we have learned that there is nothing so important as the pursuit of the impossible . . . In every effort we make, we have him to thank for showing us the way.”

Street was a voracious reader and a lifelong collector of books. He loved the outdoors and was an enthusiastic traveler. His family and friends will miss him deeply.

A memorial service for Street will be announced at a later date. Memorial gifts in his name may be made to Wooster School (91 Miry Brook Road, Danbury, Conn., 06810) via Wooster’s website or by contacting the Associate Head of School (203) 830-3954.