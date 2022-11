MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A former undersheriff in southeast Oklahoma has pleaded guilty in federal court to a civil rights violation for repeatedly striking a handcuffed inmate in 2017.

Federal prosecutors said former LeFlore County Undersheriff Kendall Morgan, 44, faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. A sentencing hearing has not yet been set.