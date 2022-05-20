Former Ohio prisons chief top contender to run US prisons MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK, Associated Press May 20, 2022 Updated: May 20, 2022 8:54 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The former director of the Ohio state prison system has emerged as a leading contender to run the crisis-plagued federal Bureau of Prisons, three people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Friday.
Gary Mohr, who has also worked in the private prison industry, is at the top of the list of candidates to replace Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal, who submitted his resignation in January but said he would stay on until a successor was named, the people said.
MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK