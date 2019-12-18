Former NHL player dies of workplace accident injuries

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — The family of former NHL player Scot Kleinendorst says he has died of injuries suffered in a workplace accident in northern Minnesota.

Kleinendorst suffered severe brain trauma and numerous broken bones at UPM Blandin paper plant in Grand Rapids on Dec. 7. He was airlifted to a Duluth hospital.

His daughter, Kelby Kleinendorst, wrote on a CaringBridge website that her father died Tuesday. He was 59.

“Making the decision to let Scot pass was extremely hard, because of the unspeakable grief and unfillable void we now have to endure," the family said. “However, making this decision was easy when it came to what Scot would ask us to do for him if he could. Of that we are certain."

The accident remains under investigation. Authorities have not said how Kleinendorst was injured.

Beginning in 1982, Kleinendorst played eight seasons in the NHL with the New York Rangers, Hartford Whalers and Washington Capitals. Overall, he had 12 goals and 46 assists for 58 points in 281 regular-season games. He registered nine points in 26 career playoff games. Kleinendorst retired from hockey following the 1989-90 season.

