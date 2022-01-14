Former NFL player Siavii found dead in Kansas federal prison

JOE LEDFORD/AP

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle was found dead in a Kansas federal prison where he was being held on charges of illegal firearms possession, a prison official said.

Saousoalii Siavii Jr., 43, was found unresponsive at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth on Thursday afternoon, U.S. Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman Anna Armijo said in a statement, The Kansas City Star reported. Siavii was treated by prison staff and taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.