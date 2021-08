Khin Maung Win/AP

BANGKOK (AP) — The former longtime military ruler of Myanmar, Than Shwe, has been hospitalized with an unspecified illness, an official said Wednesday.

An employee of the Thaik Chaung military hospital in the capital of Naypyitaw, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of possible reprisals, confirmed that Than Shwe, 88, was being treated under tight security at a VIP section of the facility.