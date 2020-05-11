Former Jacksonville University President Kinne dies at 102

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The first woman ever to serve as president of a Florida university has died.

Jacksonville University announced that Frances Bartlett Kinne died Sunday at age 102.

According to the Florida Times-Union, Kinne came to Jacksonville University in 1958 as a humanities professor and was selected in 1960 she founded its College of Fine Arts. She was dean of the fine arts program starting in 1969 and became the private university's president in 1979.

During her 10-year term, the school's business and nursing schools were founded. She became the university's chancellor in 1989, serving for five years before retiring.