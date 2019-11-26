Former Iowa Senate secretary named ethics board executive

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state board responsible for enforcing Iowa’s ethics laws for state elected officials and employees and ensuring political campaigns follow the law has named an attorney who was once secretary of the Iowa Senate as its new executive director.

The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board said Tuesday Mike Marshall will provide leadership for the board and serve as legal counsel succeeding Megan Tooker who is leaving the job after nine years.

Marshall was secretary of the Iowa Senate for 18 years. He is currently the chief of the bureau of professional licensure at the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The six-member ethics board is an independent agency of state government.

Chairman James A. Albert, a Drake University law professor said in a statement that Marshall was chosen because of his reputation for bi-partisanship and many years of experience dealing with state ethics and campaign laws.