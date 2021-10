3 1 of 3 Petros Giannakouris Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Petros Giannakouris Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Former Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou says he will seek the leadership of the once-powerful Socialist party founded by his father, the late politician Andreas Papandreou, in an effort to revive its popularity that plummeted during a recent financial crisis.

“I have decided to run for the leadership of the movement and I will contribute with all my strength to make it strong again,” Papandreou, 69, said late Wednesday in a message recorded for television.