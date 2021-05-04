Former Georgia state lawmaker indicted for financial fraud

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Georgia state lawmaker and university regent Dean Alford has been indicted on racketeering, fraud and forgery charges relating to allegations that he faked contracts while seeking money from a financial company.
Tuesday's indictment in Rockdale County follows Alford's original arrest on the charges in October 2019. Katie Byrd, a spokesperson for Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, said it took time to investigate Alford's acts, and the judicial system was delayed due to the pandemic.