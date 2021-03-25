Former GOP Chairman, Tennessee Sen. Bill Brock dies at 90 TRAVIS LOLLER, Associated Press March 25, 2021 Updated: March 25, 2021 2:56 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Tennessee Sen. Bill Brock, whose long career in Washington included a key role in rebuilding the Republican Party after the Watergate scandal, died Thursday morning. He was 90.
Brock had been hospitalized in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, due to pneumonia last week, said Scott Golden, the Tennessee Republican Party chairman.