Former Cuban journalist dissident Raul Rivero dies at 75 Nov. 15, 2021 Updated: Nov. 15, 2021 5:10 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - Cuban dissident writer Raul Rivero speaks during a news conference organized by the Committee to Protect Journalists in Madrid, Tuesday, March 18, 2008. Rivero, a one-time foreign correspondent for official Cuban media before he broke with the government and was jailed for months in a widespread crackdown, died Nov. 6, 2021, at age 75. Daniel Ochoa de Olza/AP Show More Show Less
MIAMI (AP) — Raul Rivero, a one-time foreign correspondent for official Cuban media before he broke with the government and was jailed for months in a widespread crackdown, has died at age 75.
Rivero's death on Nov. 6 following respiratory problems at a Miami hospital was confirmed Monday by his wife, Blanca Reyes. She said his death was not related to COVID-19. Rivero's passing had gone largely unnoticed outside the Spanish-speaking exile communities in South Florida and Spain.