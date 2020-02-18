Former CEO sues Braidy Industries over his ouster

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The former CEO of an aluminum company planning to build a $1.7 billion plant in Appalachia has sued the company and several of its stockholders over his ouster.

In the suit, Craig Bouchard claims the defendants breached their obligations under a company voting agreement after refusing his efforts to remove four executives from Braidy's board.

The suit claims that Bouchard had “unilateral, unqualified contractual power" to remove the company's board members at any time and to appoint new members.

Defendants include the company and four Braidy board members and stockholders — John Preston, Charles Price, Michael Porter and Christopher Schuh.

Bouchard was removed as CEO in a management shakeup last month. He filed suit on Friday in Delaware.

The company said Tuesday that Bouchard's legal action was an “expected step." The company was displeased with the “status of financing" for the planned mill in northeastern Kentucky and had other concerns about Bouchard's performance as CEO, a Braidy statement said.

“Thus, as part of its fiduciary role on behalf of the shareholders, the board voted to take action that it believes will be upheld in court," the statement said.

Bouchard's suit asks a judge to order the stockholder defendants to comply with contractual obligations under the voting agreement.