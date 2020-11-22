Forest Service allows Christmas tree cutting with permit

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Vermonters who want to cut down their own Christmas trees can do so in the Green Mountain National Forest with a $5 permit.

Permits will be available to buy online with a $2.50 service fee or in-person at a Green Mountain National Forest office.

This year, in support of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative, the Forest Service will provide every fourth and fifth grade students a free Christmas tree voucher by registering online, Forest officials said.

The students who register must present a printed voucher to get the free Christmas tree permit.

Trees may only be cut in designated areas and may not be over 20 feet tall. They also must be cut no higher than 6 inches off the ground. Permit holders must remove all woody debris from road surfaces, ditches, and culvert openings where the tree was cut down, the Forest Service said.