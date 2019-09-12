Forecast: Kansas farmers to harvest record corn crop

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A new report forecasts that Kansas farmers will harvest a record 816 million bushels of corn this this year.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Thursday that the anticipated corn production, if realized, would be up 27% from a year ago.

Kansas growers are expected to cut corn off 6 million acres, up 20% from last year. Average yields at 136 bushels per acre are also higher by 7 bushels from a year ago.

Production of other major fall crops in the state is expected to be down this season.

The anticipated sorghum harvest of 197 million bushels is down 16% compared to last year.

The projected soybean production fell 2% from a year ago to 200 million bushels.

Forecasts are based on crop conditions as of Sept. 1.