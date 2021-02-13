For Parkland seniors, high school years bookended by tragedy KELLI KENNEDY, Associated Press Feb. 13, 2021 Updated: Feb. 13, 2021 8:50 a.m.
FILE- In this Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, Lital Donner, youth director for Congregation Kol Tikvah, comforts Aria Siccone, 14, a student survivor from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as they challenge lawmakers in the state capitol on gun control reform, in Tallahassee, Fla.
FILE- In this Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, Aria Siccone, 14, a student survivor from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, cries as she recounts her story from that day, while state Rep. Barrinton Russell, D-Dist. 95, comforts her, as they talk to legislators at the state Capitol regarding gun control legislation, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Ryan Servaites sits at a park, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 in Parkland, Fla. Servaites was freshman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas when the shooting occurred. He found healing in activism. He joined the student-led March For Our Lives, registering first-time voters in various states and now working on gun reform policy.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — They were baptized by gunfire their freshman year, bonded as they spent hours hiding under desks, inextricably linked by tragedy. For the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Class of 2021, high school would never be about Friday night football and innocent first kisses.
Seventeen students and staff were killed in the 2018 Valentine's Day shooting. As the Parkland students struggled to define high school apart from tragedy, their senior year has been punctuated by the coronavirus pandemic, upending their lives once again.