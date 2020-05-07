Food truck isn’t coming this month

The food truck won’t be coming — at least not this month.

“As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis, regrettably, the Ridgefield Mobile Food Pantry scheduled for Friday, May 8, at St. Andrew’s Church, has been canceled,” town Social Services Director Tony Phillips announced Monday.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to resume the town’s Mobile Food Pantry effort in the coming months,” he said. “A decision will be made about the June 12 Mobile Food Pantry as we get closer to the scheduled date.

Phillips recommended some additional information for food resources.

For Ridgefield residents:

Town Hall is currently closed to the public but people can email Karen Gaudian of Ridgefield Social Services at municipalagent@ridgefieldct.org

Or visit the website at https://bit.ly/39UPrX5

For residents of neighboring towns, Phillips recommended:

The Danbury Food Collaborative: www.uwwesternct.org/danburyfoodcollaborative or checking the Connecticut Food Bank Mobile Pantry schedule: http://www.ctfoodbank.org/get-help/connecticut-food-banks-mobile-pantry-schedule.

Anyone in need of food resources, he said, can also call Infoline at 2-1-1 or go to https://www.211ct.org.

The Ridgefield Social Services Department also offers several options to anyone wishing to donate food or help hungry neighbors.

Checks or online donations can be made to Ridgefield, memo “Emergency Fund.”

“We are able to realize 100 percent of the donation from checks, and 100 percent of any donations received go directly to Ridgefield residents,” Phillips said.

Or mail a check/cards to: Town of Ridgefield, memo “Emergency Fund,” addressed to: Ridgefield Social Services, 400 Main Street.

Ridgefielders can donate to or apply for assistance with rent through Ridgefield Responds at https://bit.ly/2Xij8OW.

Donations made be made online at https://co.clickandpledge.com/advanced/default.aspx?wid=119546.

Food donations may also be made at Caraluzzi’s online: https://store.caraluzzis.com/gift-cards-for-charity.

Caraluzzi’s will provide Social Services with gift cards “purchased for us,” Phillips said.

How to help restaurants: Restaurant gift cards can be left in the yellow mailbox in front of the Ridgefield Police Department. These will be distributed to Ridgefield residents as needed. There are several restaurants that are offering free meals or reduced cost meals. Donors can contact/donate at Nature’s Temptation, Wooster Hollow Cafe, 850 Degrees, Dimitri’s Diner.

Helping small businesses: Contact your local retailer to see if you are able to purchase goods/services.

Help for nonprofits: Ridgefield Social Services, Meals on Wheels and RVNAhealth are just three local not-for-profits who have increased needs during this public health crisis.

Ridgefield Social Services also recommends the “neighbor helping neighbor” project for senior citizens.

Senior in need of a caring neighbors may call 203-431-7000 or email: compassionproject06877@gmail.com with “senior Ridgefielder” in the subject line.

Ridgefielders who wish to serve as caring neighbors to local seniors should email compassionproject06877@gmail.com with “caring neighbor” in the subject line.