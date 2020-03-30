Food pantry thanks Ridgefield Thrift Shop for grant

Daily Bread Food Pantry in Danbury has received a 2020 grant from the Ridgefield Thrift Shop that will allow the pantry to purchase essential personal care items for thousands of Greater Danbury Area families in need.

DBFP is deeply grateful to RTS for funding this important new program which will enhance the health and well-being of its patrons.

The pantry’s board of directors, clients and dedicated volunteers, extend a heartfelt thank you to Ridgefield Thrift Shop.

The Daily Bread Food Pantry Board of Directors