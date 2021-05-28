Flu cases plummet in Pennsylvania amid COVID-19 precautions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The just-concluded flu season was one of the mildest on record in Pennsylvania, health officials reported Friday, with COVID-19 precautions like masking and social distancing credited with helping to prevent the spread of the influenza virus as well as the novel coronavirus.

Through last week, Pennsylvania reported 3,664 confirmed cases in the 2020-21 flu season, down 97% from nearly 131,000 cases the previous year, when flu circulated widely. There were 45 hospitalizations and 21 flu-related deaths.