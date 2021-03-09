Florida woman charged with being at US Capitol attack

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Another Florida woman was arrested Tuesday for participating in the January attack on the U.S. Capitol following a rally held by then-President Donald Trump, authorities said.

Corinne Lee Montoni, 31, of Lakeland, was charged with tampering or destruction of records and documents, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to federal court records. She appeared Tuesday afternoon in Tampa federal court, where she was released on a $25,000 bond.