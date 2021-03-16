Florida plans to send COVID relief money to 1st responders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans Tuesday to shore up his state's emergency management system, as well as give $1,000 bonus checks to the state's cadre of first responders under a spending proposal to disburse some $10 billion Florida is expected to reap under the latest federal COVID-19 relief bill.

During a Capitol press conference, DeSantis announced a laundry list of spending priorities totaling about $4.1 billion — a big slice of the roughly $10 billion Florida is expected to get from the stimulus package President Joe Biden signed last week.

State lawmakers will get to decide whether to implement the governor's recommendations as part of the budget they must approve before they adjourn in late April.

Even as he listed his spending priorities, DeSantis bemoaned how the Biden administration would be distributing $1.9 trillion in relief money to states and local governments in the coming weeks and months. The federal government is distributing money not by population but based on the number of unemployed residents — a method that DeSantis contends penalizes states like his whose economies are recovering more quickly than other big states.

“We’re getting the short end of the stick — make no mistake about it,” DeSantis said. “But we’ll make the best of what we have, and I think we’ll be able to get a lot done for the people of Florida.”

The governor said he wants to use $1 billion to establish an Emergency Management Response Fund. The state's emergency management system, more accustomed to handling hurricanes and other emergencies, has been in the forefront in responding to the coronavirus outbreak, which plunged the state into a public health crisis about a year ago.

Another $1 billion would go toward the state's resiliency campaign against rising sea levels.

The Republican governor's plan also includes nearly $260 million to help seaports, which were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic that crippled the cruise industry and hampered shipping traffic. And he would use about $73 billion of that money to help modernize the state’s CONNECT system, the much-maligned platform Floridians use to get unemployment benefits.

More than $208 million of the money would go directly to first responders in the form of one-time direct payments.

“We know the pandemic put a lot of strain on our first responders — EMTs, sworn law enforcement, firefighters — so we believe we should recognize their sacrifice,” the governor said.

DeSantis said he would let the state Legislature decide how to spend the remaining $6 billion of the federal relief money.