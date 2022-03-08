'Don't Say Gay' bill passes in Florida, goes to governor ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE , Associated Press March 8, 2022 Updated: March 8, 2022 12:43 p.m.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's Republican-dominated legislature passed a bill Tuesday to forbid instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, rejecting a wave of criticism from Democrats that it marginalizes LGBTQ people.
The proposal, which opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, now moves to the desk of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it into law.
