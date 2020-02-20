Flooring manufacturer expands in northwest Georgia

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — A flooring manufacturer plans an expansion in northwest Georgia that the governor says will create 268 jobs.

An increase in demand for luxury vinyl flooring led Mannington Mills, Inc., to buy a 10.5-acre (4ha 2491) site for its third expansion in two years in Calhoun, Gov. Brian Kemp's office said in a news release Thursday. The company, a leading manufacturer of residential and commercial flooring, has had facilities in Georgia for more than 50 years, the release says.

“Acquisition of this site is part of Mannington’s long-term growth investment plan for the Northwest Georgia area, and we were pleased to once again work with the Georgia Department of Economic Development on the project,” Russell Grizzle, president and CEO of Mannington Mills, said in the release.

Georgia was the top state for floor covering products in 2019, with a total export value of $485.4 million, the release says. Most of the state's floor covering manufacturers are located in its northwest corner.