Floods close down South Street

Flooding on South Street in Ridgefield had cars turning around in both directions Monday, July 22, 2019.

South Street near the highway department has been closed due to flooding.

The town had placed a severe storm warning in effect earlier Monday, July 22. That has expired but a severe storm watch is on until 10 p.m. A flash flood warning has been issed. That ends at 10 p.m. and turns into a watch until 8 a.m.