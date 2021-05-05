Flood threats persist as storms continue to drench South May 5, 2021 Updated: May 5, 2021 6:43 a.m.
1 of12 Residents of the Crescent at Lakeshore apartment complex are rescued by Homewood Fire and Rescue as severe weather produced torrential rainfall flooding several apartment buildings Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Homewood, Ala. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Residents of the Crescent at Lakeshore apartment complex are rescued by Homewood Fire and Rescue as severe weather produced torrential rainfall flooding several apartment buildings Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Homewood, Ala. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 The owner of a vacant house on St. Charles Street in Jackson, Miss., leaves after checking damage after a tree fell when severe weather moved through the Jackson metro area Tuesday afternoon, May 4, 2021. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP) Barbara Gauntt/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 A hillside is eroded away as torrential rainfall falls Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Vestavia, Ala. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 A pickup truck travels along a flooded road as severe weather produces torrential rainfall, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Vestavia, Ala. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Rubble remains of the Ridge, a pavilion used by members of Parkview Church of God, after a direct hit by a tornado, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yazoo County, Miss. A spate of tornadoes hit communities throughout the state on Sunday. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 This downed utility line from a fallen tree in a northeast Jackson, Miss., neighborhood, was not an unfamiliar sight following a bout of high winds and severe weather, Tuesday afternoon, May 4, 2021. The severe weather was not unexpected, since the state was hit with a number of tornadoes on Sunday. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Neighbors inspect the wind toppled trees in this northeast Jackson, Miss., neighborhood, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The severe weather was not unexpected, since the state was hit with a number of tornadoes on Sunday. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Relentless wind and rain keeps pummeling much of the southeastern United States, spawning tornadoes, sparking a flash flood emergency in Alabama and damaging homes from Texas to Virginia. The storms have prompted boat rescues and toppled trees and power lines.
Crews were preparing to continue cleaning up debris and assessing destruction across the region early Wednesday, as some schools canceled classes or moved them online due to damage on campuses and surrounding areas.