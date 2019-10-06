Flags lowered in Connecticut to honor fallen firefighters

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Flags are being lowered across Connecticut to honor firefighters who died in the line of duty.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont directed U.S. and state flags to be lowered to half-staff Sunday in recognition of the national Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, an annual observance during Fire Prevention Week.

A service was recently held at the Firefighters' Memorial at the Connecticut Fire Academy in Windsor Locks. Two state firefighters who died this year were added to the list of more than 300 who've died in the line of duty.

One is James C. Woodman, a retired West Haven firefighter and paramedic who died in March from injuries he suffered in a 1999 ambulance crash. The other is Douglas Knowlton, a Marlborough volunteer firefighter who died in April after responding to a call.