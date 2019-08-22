Five million dollar homes sold in Ridgefield this month

Twenty-two houses, two townhouses, two condominiums, and one commercial property worth a total of $18,762,100 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from Aug. 7 to Aug. 20. Ridgefield property transfers include:

393 North Salem Road: Vital and Laura Vayness to Brian and Elaine Salta of Yonkers, N.Y., Aug. 7, $429,500.

197 Haviland Road: Jason and Nicole Cherry to Michael and Danielle Egan of Pleasantville, N.Y., Aug. 7, $1,210,000.

12 Jackson Court: Michael and Margaret Martin to Kishore and Kishore and Alison Rao of Millers Lane, Aug. 8, $1,775,000.

58 Round Lake Road: Linda Allen to Yixin Sun and Tao Xie of Southbury, Aug. 9, $580,000.

633 Danbury Road, Unit 25 (Stonehouse Commons): Kirsten Salley of Acre Lane to Chesea White, Aug. 9, $255,000.

43 West Lane: Martin and Kathleen Flaherty to Margert Martin of Jackson Court, Aug. 9, $830,000.

51 Silver Hill Road: Russell and Tin Jay of Scottsdale, Ariz., to Timothy and Julie Magee, Aug. 9, $700,000.

66 Grove Street (Unit 9B): Dr. Sally Ann of Woburn, Mass., to Timothy Hefele of Portchester, N.Y., Aug. 13, $540,000.

35 Blacksmith Ridge Road: Mark and Lynn Francis

1 Teaberry Lane (Fox Hill): Lysa and Steven Smart of Poplar Road and Ana Loureiro, Aug. 13, $205,000.

1 Apricot Lane (Fox Hill): Jeffrey Kramer of Lincoln Lane to John Moncayo of Stamford, Aug. 13, $225,000.

22 Shields Lane: Suzanne Pommer of Midlothian, Va. to Scott Thomas, Aug. 13, $659,000.

26 Arrowhead Place: Tehri Gasparrini to Andreas and Samantha Poncedeleon of Rockport, Mass., Aug. 14, $1,040,000.

37 Gilbert Street: Irene Falcinelli of Prospect Ridge to Leah Hughes, Aug. 14, $435,000.

46 Blackman Road: Valory and Florie Munroe of Southbury to Kyle and Hanna Smith, Aug. 14, $700,000.

16 Fulling Mill Lane: Richard and Deanne Mincer to Joseph Valentino and Marie Petili of Yonkers, N.Y., Aug. 14, $670,000.

111 Blackman Road: James and Kristen Dabroi of Mesa, Ariz. to Tehri Gasparrini, Aug. 14, $1,045,000.

110 High Ridge Avenue: Edgar Rowe to David and Carrie McKeegan of Briar Cliff, N.Y., Aug. 14, $1,045,000.

71 Flat Rock Drive: Robert and Carol Essig to Anthony and Tania Insinga of Bellmore, N.Y., Aug. 15, $490,000.

22 Abbott Avenue: Michael Latauska of Larson Drive to Matthew and Sarah Giordano of Suffern, N.Y., Aug. 15, $406,500.

27 Adams Road: Patricia Welton to Cheryl Canning of Bedford, N.Y., Aug. 15, $458,100.

570 Danbury Road, Unit 13 (Village at Ridgefield): Joanne and Steven Hudson to Lalith Samankumara of Danbury, Aug. 16, $320,000.

56 Lewis Drive: Dieter Massek to Scott and Rebecca Freedman, Aug. 16, $929,000.

254 Wilton Road East: Gerald and Joanne Casey to Christopher and Lisa Hawkins of Silver Spring Road, Aug. 16, $605,000.

105 Pine Mountain Road: Eric and Sarah Rottman of Keeler Drive to Labin Luo of Kalamazoo, Mich., Aug. 19, $625,000.

99 Barry Avenue, Lot 1: Sturges Brothers Inc of Bailey Avenue to Arnold and Jennifer DiLaura of Barry Avenue, Aug. 20, $825,000.

88 Ridgewood Road: Carol Pisano to Colin and Tara Hulme of Stratford, Aug. 20, $650,000.