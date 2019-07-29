https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Five-homes-sold-in-Ridgefield-last-week-14192769.php
Five homes sold in Ridgefield last week
Photo: Zillow.com
Five houses worth a total of $3,645,000 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from July 23 to July 25. Ridgefield property transfers include:
79 Stonecrest Road: Carol Perreten to Bradley and Kristen Cooke of Rita Road, July 23, $735,000.
145 Seth Low Mountain Road: Dean and Jennifer Hollander of San Diego, Calif. to Michael Beaver and Kelly Casey of Mahopac, N.Y., July 23, $750,000.
60 Powdermaker Drive: Denis and Janine Peterson and Ashu and Ashish Malhorta of Danbury, July 25, $845,000.
132 Mimosa Circle: Thomas and Jennifer Whitney to Dominique Steiner of Brookfield, July 25, $680,000.
Pleasant View (Lot 78): Trust of Sharon and Edward Coleman of Keeler Driver to Eric and Sarah Keppeler of Stamford, July 25, $635,000.
