Five facts about RVNAhealth Rehabilitation & Wellness Center

Bill Bagley of Ridgefield with RVNAhealth's Casey Sarmiere following a physical therapy session.

1. It exists! The RVNAhealth Rehab & Wellness Center is located on the lower level of the RVNAhealth building at 27 Governor Street in Ridgefield. It’s a beautiful space with a full rehabilitation gym, treatment rooms, excellent equipment, and plenty of accessible parking.

2. The RVNAhealth Rehabilitation & Wellness Center never closed during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. We treated existing and new patients and implemented protocols for keeping our patients and team safe. We have been 100% COVID-free.

3. We take safety seriously. When you come in, we ask you to come alone (if possible), wear a mask, and use hand sanitizer upon arrival. We have screening questions for your initial visit, and we take the temperatures of staff and visitors daily. Plus, we clean and disinfect compulsively!

4. We offer expertise across a range of rehabilitation and wellness services: Our team includes physical, occupational, and speech therapists with decades of experience treating all conditions, from sports injuries, to stroke rehabilitation, to dizziness, to joint replacement recovery. We also have specialty programs like LSVT Big and Loud, Otago Balance, and more.

5. We care about you. We respect your time. Your goals become our goals and we are fully committed to you and your recovery. In the words of a recent patient: “From front staff, aides, to PTs — everyone was overly committed to my care and progress. The full 45 minutes is overseen by the PT. Also, everyone was friendly, cheerful...”

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves! To learn more, call 203-438-7862 or visit rvnahealth.org.

Theresa Santoro