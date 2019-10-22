Fitzgerald says Senate won't hold hearings, debate gun bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Senate Republican Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he won't hold hearings or debate a pair of gun control bills Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called a special session to consider.

Fitzgerald told reporters Tuesday that "the support's not there to tackle these two issues."

Evers called a special session for the Legislature to take up a universal background check bill and a "red flag" proposal that would allow judges to take guns away from people determined to be risk to themselves or others.

Fitzgerald says his intention is to convene the special session and then immediately adjourn it without taking action.

Evers and Democrats point to polls showing 80% support for the ideas as reason to vote on them. But Fitzgerald says Evers is "playing politics" with the issue.