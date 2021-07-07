Fitz and The Tantrums rock The Ridgefield Playhouse

RIDGEFIELD — Fitz and The Tantrums are back to touring under COVID safety guidelines and performing at outdoor venues nationwide. The multi-platinum pop group stopped by The Ridgefield Playhouse on July 5 to play for a socially-distanced crowd of 500 fans. The concert was held on Ciuccoli Field.

This year, the band is hitting the road in support of their fourth full-length album “All the Feels,” which has garnered more than 99 million album streams to date. Their single “I Just Wanna Shine” hit over one million streams for six straight weeks, hitting the Top 10 on Hot AC radio.