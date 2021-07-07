Skip to main content
Fitz and The Tantrums rock The Ridgefield Playhouse

Multi-platinum pop group Fitz and The Tantrums stopped by The Ridgefield Playhouse on July 5 to play for a socially-distanced crowd of 500 fans. The concert was held on Ciuccoli Field.
J.C. Martin / Contributed photo

RIDGEFIELD — Fitz and The Tantrums are back to touring under COVID safety guidelines and performing at outdoor venues nationwide. The multi-platinum pop group stopped by The Ridgefield Playhouse on July 5 to play for a socially-distanced crowd of 500 fans. The concert was held on Ciuccoli Field.

This year, the band is hitting the road in support of their fourth full-length album “All the Feels,” which has garnered more than 99 million album streams to date. Their single “I Just Wanna Shine” hit over one million streams for six straight weeks, hitting the Top 10 on Hot AC radio.

Fitz and The Tantrums have brought the infectious energy of their live shows to the small screen, with nationally-televised performances on ABC’s “Good Morning America” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” as well as the syndicated “LIVE! with Kelly and Ryan.” “All the Feels,” follows the band’s 2016 self-titled album, which spawned the group’s smash single, “HandClap.”

Michael Fitzpatrick, the founder and namesake of the L.A.-based band, recently released his debut solo album “Head Up High,” which has amassed over 12 million streams to date. With its upbeat message, undeniable energy and genre-hopping buoyancy, the album — written and recorded at the start of the pandemic — is all about greeting life’s trials, tribulations and triumphs with a smile.

Going solo was never something Fitzpatrick seriously considered, but after a headlining tour with Fitz and the Tantrums was cut short due to the pandemic, he found himself back home under lockdown. A casual songwriting session with co-writer and co-producer Ryan Daly switched from an in-person meeting to Zoom, and the results became the seeds for what would become a complete album.