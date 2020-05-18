  • Ira Joe Fisher Photo: Contributed Photo

On Thursday, May 28, at 6 p.m., Ridgefield Library and Books on the Common will present a reading via Zoom with author and poet Ira Joe Fisher.

Fisher will read some humorous essays from his new collection from Wide and Wavy Out of Salamanca: Sort of True Essays published by Athanata Arts. He also will share some of his own poems and some by other poets.

Copies of Wide and Wavy Out of Salamanca can be ordered through Books on the Common for delivery or curb-side pick-up.

To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org. For more information email libraryprograms@ridgefieldlibrary.org.