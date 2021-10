FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — A fish ladder for trout breeding is being planned at the lake on the site where New Hampshire’s Old Man of the Mountain once stood.

The project is organized by the fund that's dedicated to help preserve a memorial to the Old Man of the Mountain. The massive, naturally formed granite profile attracted tourists to Franconia Notch for about 200 years before it crumbled in 2003. The memorial project was completed last year.