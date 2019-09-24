First selectman to host ‘Chat with Rudy’ Saturday

First Selectman Rudy Marconi will host a “Chat with Rudy” event from 12-3 p.m. at the Democratic Headquarters at 416 Main Street on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The first selectman will speak about his re-election campaign and talk with constituents about “Why They Love Ridgefield.”

This will be an informal opportunity for community members to chat one-on-one with Marconi and ask questions about the issues that this campaign spotlights: growth and development, conservation and open space, schools, taxes, the sewer project and traffic routes and tolls among others.

Residents are welcome to stop in anytime and enjoy a free pizza lunch.