First responders get coronavirus from asymptomatic patient

HOULTON, Maine (AP) — Four ambulance crew members and at least two others in the Houlton area tested positive for the coronavirus after having contact with a person who exhibited no symptoms, the Maine Center for Disease Control said.

Two separate ambulance crews transported the patient first to a hospital in Houlton and then to a hospital in Bangor, the Maine CDC said. The patient tested positive during a routine screening before undergoing surgery at Northern Lights Eastern Maine Medical Center.

All four Houlton Ambulance Service crew members tested positive for the coronavirus, as did two others who were close in contact with the crew members or the patient, the Maine CDC said Sunday.

In Fort Fairfield, about 50 miles away, the police chief announced Sunday that five members of the town’s fire department and one police officer may have been exposed to the coronavirus during a training exercise It's unclear if it was related to the Houlton case.

More than 2,900 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Maine and 102 people have died, according to the Maine CDC.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

In other coronavirus-related news:

—-

BOWDOIN COLLEGE

Bowdoin College announced Monday that nearly all classes will be taught online this fall.

The plan calls for some students to return to liberal arts college campus in Brunswick but most students will remain off campus.

New first-year and transfer students will be among those allowed on campus, but sophomores, juniors and seniors will remain off campus for the fall and take their classes online.