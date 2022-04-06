First pope, now US churches face boarding-school reckoning PETER SMITH, Associated Press April 6, 2022 Updated: April 6, 2022 11:29 a.m.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a ceremony at the U.S. Army's Carlisle Barracks, in Carlisle, Pa., Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The disinterred remains of nine Native American children who died more than a century ago while attending a government-run school in Pennsylvania were headed home to Rosebud Sioux tribal lands in South Dakota on Wednesday after a ceremony returning them to relatives. A report from the U.S. Department of the Interior, led by the first-ever Native American cabinet secretary, Haaland, due to be released in April 2022, will focus on the loss of life and the enduring traumas of the U.S. boarding school system, in which Native Americans were taken to hundreds of government- and church-run facilities from the 19th to mid-20th centuries.
As Native Americans cautiously welcome Pope Francis’ historic apology for abuses at Catholic-run boarding schools for Indigenous children in Canada, U.S. churches are bracing for an unprecedented reckoning with their own legacies of operating such schools.
Church schools are likely to feature prominently in a report from the U.S. Department of the Interior, led by the first-ever Native American cabinet secretary, Deb Haaland, due to be released later this month. The report, prompted by last year's discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential school sites in Canada, will focus on the loss of life and the enduring traumas the U.S. system inflicted on Indigenous children from the 19th to mid-20th centuries.