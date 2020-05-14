First cororavirus case found in youth at state juvenile jail

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A young person in custody at MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility in Woodburn has tested positive for the coronavirus, authorities said.

The person who tested positive did not have symptoms or appear sick but has been moved to medical isolation, according to the Oregon Youth Authority. This is the first positive test of a youth in the agency’s custody, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Twelve youths at the facility volunteered to take a COVID-19 test after an employee with whom they had contact tested positive for coronavirus and was quarantined, officials said.

Of the remaining 11, officials said 10 tested negative and one is pending.

One more youth was moved to medical isolation after showing signs of illness, though the symptoms do not suggest COVID-19 at this time, the authority said.

Staff at MacLaren have been notified of the positive test, and the authority said it is tracking close contacts with the youth who tested positive.

The Oregon Youth Authority said it is strongly encouraging all staff to get tested for the virus and is again offering voluntary testing to youths who previously declined.

Any staff member who had close contact with the youth who tested positive must wear a surgical mask and check symptoms twice a shift, officials said.