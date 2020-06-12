Fireworks on July 4th: Wait ’til next year

It’s an All-American scene with families on blankets all over the lower high school fields, as kids plead for glow bracelets and teens toss footballs, all waiting the evening’s big event: fireworks! It just isn’t going to happen this year.

Ridgefield’s traditional Fourth of July celebrations are another tradition being called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The fireworks are definitely canceled for July Fourth,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi said.

Ridgefield’s Family Fourth Committee had been looking into possibilities for rescheduling the event to late summer or early fall but eventually decided it would be better to wait a year.

The Ridgefield Office of Emergency Management made it official with one sentence in it’s “Town Update” release of Thursday, June 11: “July 4th Fireworks are canceled until 2021.”

Earlier in the week First Selectman Marconi had described the committee’s difficulties in trying reschedule the fireworks.

“We’re trying to work on another date,” Marconi said.

“We’d thought originally that Labor Day weekend, but due to athletic programs starting up, it appears at that time, with school back in session, it’ll be quite difficult to take the time we need out at Tiger Hollow to set up and break it down.”

Columbus Day weekend, a big soccer tournament run by the Soccer Club of Ridgefield (SCORE) usually uses every available field in town.

“It’s not been canceled and it happens every year,” Marconi said. “...I don’t think there’s been any decision at this point, on an initial informal check. It doesn’t look as though the field will be available.”

That made the committee’s decision simple.

“We just move forward with July Fourth next year,” Marconi said.