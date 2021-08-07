Fires rampage through forests in Greece, thousands evacuated MICHAEL VARAKLAS and ELENA BECATOROS, Associated Press Aug. 7, 2021 Updated: Aug. 7, 2021 3:34 a.m.
A man watches the flames as wildfire approaches Kochyli beach near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, late Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Wildfires raged uncontrolled through Greece and Turkey for yet another day Friday, forcing thousands to flee by land and sea, and killing a volunteer firefighter on the fringes of Athens in a huge forest blaze that threatened the Greek capital's most important national park.
THRAKOMAKEDONES, Greece (AP) — Wildfires rampaged through massive swaths of Greece’s last remaining forests for yet another day Saturday, encroaching on more inhabited areas after burning scores of homes, businesses and farms.
In neighboring Turkey, fires described as the worst in decades have swept through stretches of the country’s southern coast for the past 10 days, killing eight people.
Written By
MICHAEL VARAKLAS and ELENA BECATOROS